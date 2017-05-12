Restore trust in our courts

I feel that it is important to point out some misrepresentation of the facts being circulated in regard to the Centre County district attorney race.
I attended the League of Women Voters Candidates’ Night on April 19. A question was posed about experience. DA Stacy Parks Miller said she has 23 years of prosecutorial experience. This claim was repeated in several newspapers the next day. Her campaign literature says, “23 years helping victims.” I checked her LinkedIn profile, which shows she has spent 11 years representing defendants as a criminal defense attorney and 12 years as a prosecutor.
Parks Miller says that DAs shouldn’t “practice on victims.” Perhaps this is why she appears to be overstating her prosecuting experience, but details such as this are important and should be clearly and accurately communicated to the public.
Bernie Cantorna has been a lawyer for 27 years, has handled more than 1,800 criminal cases, and has been a public defender. He is licensed to practice in the U.S. Supreme Court. For more than 20 years, he has taught third-year law students and practicing attorneys. He is a certified public accountant — important in running a large office efficiently.
It is important to trust the words of our district attorney. Please vote for Bernie Cantorna on May 16. We need to restore the trust and integrity in our courts.
Elizabeth Grove,
State College
