Parks Miller stands up for victims

Stacy Parks Miller has made it a top priority to fight for the vulnerable and that includes our furry friends. Her passion for protecting and maintaining animal rights in the courtroom has gone above and beyond the average DA.
Stacy fights for and has won impressive criminal convictions against animal abusers. The Animal Defense League even named her one of the top-10 animal defenders in the country for these notable prosecutions. She works hard to make sure animal cruelty is taken more seriously in all of Pennsylvania. Humane PA PAC has also honored her for speaking out for stronger anticruelty laws and prosecuting animal abusers.
She stands up for victims, even the animal ones. This is why I am voting for Stacy Parks Miller on May 16.
Jason Moser, State College
