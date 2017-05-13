Raise the drinking age

Do we need any more evidence that the legal drinking age is too low?
Young Mr. Piazza had his life cut short due to peer-induced binge drinking, with no one around him emotionally mature enough to handle a crisis. His fraternity brothers thought slapping him on the face or punching his stomach would snap him out of his trauma-induced unconsciousness. When they could not wake him, they went to bed believing as children do, that everything would be OK when they woke up.
Drugs and alcohol are now part of our culture, evidenced by the sale of alcohol in convenience stores and soon the legalization of marijuana. We have to do a better job of managing these social components, so maybe it is time for Penn State and/or State College to take the lead and promote legislation to raise the legal drinking age in Pennsylvania.
Stephen Harvey, Bellefonte
