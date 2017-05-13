Letters to the Editor

May 13, 2017 10:28 PM

Thank you, Sims and Penn State

The Penn State administration and in particular, Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, need to be congratulated for their recent efforts in supporting community access to facilities at University Park.

There have been a lot of changes concerning access to PSU facilities in the past several years and it seemed that the local community might be given the “boot.” Trying to balance the needs of all Penn State athletic teams, students, classes, clubs and intramurals, as well as security at the various facilities, is a challenge.

So, while the local community has supported all of these Penn State activities for years and years and will continue to do so, Penn State needs to be thanked for supporting the local community with continued access. Hopefully this collaboration will continue in the future.

Scott Owens, State College

