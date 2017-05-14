A profound moment

My wife and I had the privilege of attending the National Day of Prayer meeting in your area. We, like many other Americans, have a deep concern about the condition and future direction of our country.
As pastors and lay leaders lifted up prayers and petitions to our Lord on behalf of our nation, we felt great encouragement. Eight or nine denominations were represented but we felt that the church, the Body of Christ, was making an appeal to heaven. The thought — that this was taking place in thousands of cities across our nation — was deeply moving. We felt a profound sense of comfort and peace.
We thank your community for supporting this activity. May it increase a thousandfold, times a thousand.
Gary and Joquetta Galloway, Belleville
