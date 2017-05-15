Depressed by legislature

Reading the front-page article in the CDT in May was depressing.
The distressing state of Pennsylvania finances is due to the legislature. This is a body that is over-large, over-fed by vested interests, and generally useless in providing meaningful leadership. It is controlled by one party that is content to leave Pennsylvania with one of the lowest credit ratings in the country. This is a body that was bought by the gas interests, thus forgoing that help for the fiscal mess.
How can there be a good future if we have to depend on these people?
Ralph Seeley, Bellefonte
Comments