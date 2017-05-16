Hats off, and a big ‘thank you’

I would like to say “thank you” to Elmer Esh and his crew for going above and way beyond to help my family after the storm that hit Centre County on May 1.
A tree fell on my mother’s home about 6 p.m. and punctured through the roof in several places covering the width of the home. With a phone call to let him know we would need his assistance in the very near future, he dropped what he was doing and showed up within the hour to help.
He brought along a crew of gentlemen, and within a very short period of time we had the tree removed and the roof tarped for the evening. He showed up at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to begin the repairs and had everything repaired and ready for paint by the end of the week.
It doesn’t happen often enough that we find people who are willing to help out when the need arises. Thank you again, Elmer Esh for all you have done and all you do for my family. It is greatly appreciated!
Chris Hall and family, Bellefonte
