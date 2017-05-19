We need some peace and quiet

Motorcycle season has started and we see “Watch out for motorcycles” signs everywhere. Of course, we’ll watch out for you.
But will you please give us some peace and quiet? When you’re riding in a residential neighborhood, don’t rev your motor to the point where it makes a crackling sound like a gunshot.
After working all week, we just might want to take a Sunday afternoon nap. And some people sleep during the day because they work at night. Or maybe they have a new baby or a sick loved one.
If you want to ride, take a ride out in the country, not round and round in town. Are you a real biker, or just showing off?
Please be considerate, and we’ll do the same when we see you on the road.
Pat Kennedy, Bellefonte
Comments