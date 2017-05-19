A different take on a quote

I read with great interest the May 16 CDT opinion page article, “Will Trumpcare fare better than Obamacare.”
I tended to agree more with Cindy Pearson (pro ACA) than with Mr. Miller (pro Trumpcare).
What I found most interesting was the quote by Yogi Berra at the end of the Miller opinion: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
I would change that quote to: “However, be careful, because if you accidentally stab yourself with that fork, you probably won’t be covered by Trumpcare.”
Stuart J. Silver, State College
