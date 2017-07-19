The elephant in America’s living room

A big shoutout from one quite senior white guy to Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. for the audacity to tell it like it is (CDT, 7/16):
To a great degree Trump carried the day due to the xenophobia of many Americans. Xenophobia, roughly defined as the hatred or fear of people who are racially, religiously, or culturally different, was what Trump preyed on in his campaign. And it worked.
I’ve been wrong often enough to not feel dead-sure of much. But throughout President Barack Obama’s tenure I felt sure that there could be no other reason than racism for the immense rancor from so many white Americans. This was reinforced by ugly statements I personally heard from otherwise good people.
I don’t know if sexism also falls under the dark cloud of xenophobia, but I’m also darn sure that a good part of the near-hysterical venom directed at candidate Hillary Clinton was based on sexism. Heck, hubby Bill really was a scoundrel (at least in my opinion), but the impeachment notwithstanding he was let off easy by politicians and the citizenry on both the left and right.
Racism, sexism and other expressions of xenophobia are one huge elephant in America’s living room. I sure don’t know what we can do about it, but I am sure that a step in the right direction is to recognize it for what it is. I hope Mr. Pitts’ courage in laying it out there helps Americans to do so.
Ross Adams, Boalsburg
