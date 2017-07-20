Toomey is ‘holding us hostage’

Help! My senator has taken my state hostage!
With a polarized and “hyperbolized” atmosphere in America, I hate to add to the sensationalism. But, the magnitude of what is occurring right now cannot be diminished.
Take a step back and you might very well agree.
We have a senator, Pat Toomey, who ran saying he’s a moderate (calling Katie McGinty a rubber stamp for Hillary Clinton), saying he’d protect Americans and saying he wasn’t partisan.
What did we get?
A senator whose D.C. and Harrisburg offices don’t pick up their phones, the culprit for the Trump-backed Republican bill to gut 24 million Americans’ coverage (1 million Pennsylvanians), and a coward who had several handicapped citizens in wheelchairs arrested for trying to ask him questions.
How crazy is it that the time (two-plus years) between today and his last town hall — his last scheduled, open-to-the-public town hall — is longer than the time it took our legislature to pass a budget? How insane is it that on the same day the Republican bill died, he immediately jumped to social media to say he’s going to vote to get rid of the entire Affordable Care Act without even waiting to receive our input?
Sometimes, we’ve got to admit what we’re looking at even when it looks ridiculous. Our senator isn’t up for re-election until 2022. So he isn’t listening to us. So he’s planning how to land himself a comfy job after this.
He’s holding us hostage.
Anthony J. Zarzycki,
State College
