PSU has chance to strengthen ties with community

Penn State has a golden opportunity to create a great relationship with the State College community by rescinding its commitment to sell the Whitehall Road land to Toll Brothers.
If the sale goes through, Penn State could cause a rift between the university and the community. That rift might never be fully eliminated or repaired.
Penn State would then have this reputation that the almighty dollar means more to them than strengthening its ties with the community. Penn State might never again have an opportunity like the one now before them.
Penn State (by not selling the land to Toll Brothers for The Cottages) could mean great ventures in the future with the community. This bond otherwise might never have been presented to the university through their actions benefiting them and Penn State.
I have a hard time believing that Penn State would disregard the apparent consensus the community has rallied around the project and potentially contaminate the watershed. The State College community and its citizens are very concerned due to Toll Brothers’ transgressions in past developments and multiple fines levied against them.
Penn State should not disregard or ignore the wishes of the community or it will regret it and realize it blew a golden opportunity that might never again be open to them in the future.
Diane G. Sturniolo,
State College
