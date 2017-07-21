‘Sad, unintended consequences’

Fifteen years ago, football assistant Mike McQueary blew the whistle on Jerry Sandusky to coach Joe Paterno.
Paterno passed the buck to his self-selected superior, Tim Curley, who counseled with former vice president Gary Schultz and president Graham Spanier. In 2011, others blew the whistle, which led to the 11-9-11 “massacre” that included the dismissal of Paterno and Spanier.
Now three — Curley, Schultz and Spanier — are paying with jail sentences for the actions/inactions of the four PSU officials. Coach Paterno was the first to hear the McQueary report and “coulda/shoulda” informed the police — that would have saved the good names, reputations and pain for the Curley, Schultz and Spanier families. Very sad, unintended consequence of a bad choice by the late coach who retains his glory and good name.
For those who defend Paterno by saying he informed the “campus police” by sitting down with Curley and administrator Schultz, note that Schultz would have had to call the real police just as Paterno could have done when he was the first PSU official to hear the McQueary report.
Robert L. Horst, Lancaster
