More than Penn State ‘lives here’

When I arrived home at the University Park Airport recently and walked into the terminal, I was greeted by a large sign stating: “Penn State Lives Here!” What does this mean?
If “Penn State Lives Here,” then why is it compromising the water supply for two-thirds of State College residents by selling off farmland along Whitehall Road to Toll Brothers for luxury student housing? Why is the university actively stifling protest by evicting citizens who are camping on the land to protect it and our drinking water?
“If Penn State Lives Here,” why is it not concerned about the increase in traffic and congestion in our community, and as a land grant university, why isn’t it protecting farmland and our environment?
Penn State must find an alternative location for the Toll Brothers project. Penn State doesn’t just “live here.” We all do!
Heather Ricker-Gilbert, State College
