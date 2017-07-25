Penn State silencing concerns

Residents have occupied the proposed luxury student housing site for more than a month. We have now received a nicely worded letter from Penn State telling us to get off their land as we are not allowed to camp there and are trespassing.
First, we are not camping, rather occupying as a form of very peaceful protest for a very important and widespread concern over our water safety.
Second, if we are trespassing, who does the land actually belong to? President Barron? Board of trustees? The administrators? I thought we all are Penn State. I guess not.
The occupation has had many visitors and we have heard different points of view, some in opposition of ours. We were happy to receive every feedback, whether positive or negative. Apparently Penn State is not open to any point of view other than theirs. Staying true to their form, they have issued a gag order to silence our concerns.
Smita Bharti, State College
Comments