Practice what you preach, Penn State

“Water: A Finite Resource” is the title of Penn State’s first Goddard Forum, held on Feb. 6, 2001.
Goddard Forums are outreach programs of the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management’s Goddard Chair. The forums seek to promote dialogue among decision-makers, enabling them to work toward consensus in the use and management of natural resources. The endowed Goddard Chair and the forums take their name from Maurice K. Goddard, best known for his role in creating Pennsylvania’s state park system.
“The State of Water in Pennsylvania: Challenges and Opportunities” was the keynote address and breakout sessions that followed dealt with topics on land use planning, water rights law, alternative water sources and the cost and economics of water. How ironic? A Penn State-sponsored forum that addressed the very water-related issues we are debating today in Happy Valley.
Practice what you preach! It is time for Penn State to take responsibility and be the responsible resource steward that it claims to be in its Strategic Plan. “Penn State will be a leader in creating comprehensive solutions to mitigate the dangers of climate change and address the challenges of providing safe and abundant water, clean and renewable energy sources, and plentiful and nutritious food.”
“We work together for the betterment of the university, the communities we serve, and the world.”
Jennifer Stingelin Keefer, Boalsburg
