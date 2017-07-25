Voice concerns to trustees

In 2013, the Penn State trustees voted to sell property along Whitehall Road to Toll Brothers for a luxury student apartment development.
Many letters have been written opposing this decision. A concerned group has pitched tents and erected signs at the site in opposition. The university recently posted “no trespassing” signs at the site, which indicates that they still control the situation.
If you Google Penn State trustees and click on current membership, you will find the emails of all the current trustees plus the emails of local emeritus members Mimi Coppersmith, Ruth Rudy and Joel Myers.
You can cut and paste the addresses into your own email and send them a note that you would like them to reconsider their decision. All the townships in the area have a vested interest in keeping our water supply safe. Start typing and inform the trustees of your concerns.
Louis Rubano, State College
