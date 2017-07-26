A balcony view to die for

How come all the focus on water running off of the Cottages luxury student housing complex along Whitehall Road? Had this been a mix of residences for older neighbors, as well as starter families in addition to college students: Wow, what a deal!
That is, putting dwellings here with a compact, imprint-like parking surfaces under buildings and maybe three to four stories high — hey — I’d go live there. Because the view out the balcony is to die for! On a clear day to look up to Mount Nittany and beyond. Or, I can gaze to Water Street. To the west, I can almost see Black Moshannon with headlights going over SkyTop reminiscent of year-round lightning bugs.
The Cottage “luxury” residences are marketed to the parents of the student occupiers. Putting all the cards on the table, the mix of housing usually in the planned community got overlooked. Other PRD places have identity of a place that includes apartments, townhouses, duplexes, big homes and small homes on respective lots, etc.
Oddly, this new place labeled luxury student homes is an exclusive setup, though the basics of Penn State leadership stresses inclusiveness. So goes my chance to sit on the third-floor balcony here, taking in the view of the underground lake, under the ever-changing backdrop of ridges in the Rothrock State Forest where butterflies are free and the eagles soar.
C. A. Kanz, State College
