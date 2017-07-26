Undeserved media condemnation

A response to the gentleman who volunteered to write about the Penn State situation that he calls “sad consequences”:
Just to begin, unfortunately your math fails you — “15 years ago”? And many readers could reply asking about the real police vs. the campus police. If you are not interested, involved or somewhat knowledgeable of/with Penn State, please spend more time researching and less time showing everyone you have relied only on the headlines of this story.
Actually, too many will feel comfortable they know the story is about football, rather than the criminal acts of one retired man employed by his own charity. Unfortunately, some may take their information to their graves rather than recognize Penn State as a university with academics and athletics was not part of, and did not deserve media condemnation.
C. Ronald Oister, Naples, Fla.
