Will PSU stand with community?

It’s impossible to move about campus without seeing the hoards of prospective students walking the carefully crafted loop showcasing all that Penn State has to offer.
When asked, tour guides always happily advocate for the environmental science programs, efforts to be a “green” school and strong ties to the agricultural industry, with a stop at the Berkey Creamery to sweeten the deal. Perhaps the proposed 44-acre Toll Brothers site should be a new stop on this tour, where Penn State can demonstrate its loyalty to carry out these values it so proudly espouses.
Penn State has the chance to demonstrate how it considers the needs of the community, the environment and the region as a whole with the decision to stop this development project from moving forward. With more than 50 days of occupation, thousands of signatures and growing support from residents, it’s clear where much of the community stands.
Will Penn State stand with them?
Erin Treanore, State College
