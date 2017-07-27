Sad state of government

On Wednesday, President Trump announced that the military will no longer consider a transgender person qualified for military service.
His choice to announce this via Twitter illustrates the sad state of national government and the presidency. This is a significant policy change and it should be treated as such, and an announcement by tweet is not appropriate. Sadly, the Centre Daily Times video comments at the “this is what people think about Trump’s transgendered military ban” were equally distressing.
For the most part, the attitude was that anyone should be able to serve in the military. The military does not accept people who are fat, dumb, very tall, very short, diabetic, too old or too young. Other issues that may preclude military service are a criminal history, too many tattoos, mental health medications and a failure to finish high school. The reason that certain people are not eligible for military service is that too many resources are necessary to prepare them to be effective members of the fighting force. People who are transgender fall into this category. Many of the above are surely great people, but they require too much effort to make them successful in the military mission.
In my heart, I like to feel that the purpose of the military is to serve our country and protect our freedoms. My head tells me otherwise. Put coldly, the mission of today’s military is to kill people as directed by the president. It is not a social service organization.
Jim DeLong, Port Matilda
