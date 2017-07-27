Letters to the Editor

Amazed by discrepancies

July 27, 2017 10:20 PM

I was amazed at the bail discrepancies on page 8A of the July 26 paper.

You have a 36-year-old guy who allegedly strangled a woman, in front of children, threatened to kill her, left to get guns/edged weapons and returned to the residence. He’s charged with a felony of strangulation and several misdemeanor charges and straight monetary bail is set at $75, 000. There is no photo of him shown.

The other is a 26-year-old black man who was allegedly drunk, got into a street fight and fled from police. He’s charged with several misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. His straight monetary bail is set at $200,000.

Why? How can felony bail be lower than misdemeanor bail? Is a woman’s life not worth more than $75,000?

M. Roof, Lemont

