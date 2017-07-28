I would like to respond to letters from Jim Hironimus (CDT, 7/16 and 5/15) claiming that the Miles Township Veterans Monument disrespects fellow vets by categorizing everyone as a “Vietnam era veteran.”
I served in the Vietnam Theater of War and received the Vietnam Service Medal, and have no problem listing any vet who served in the military during the American Indochinese Wars on that memorial. Mr. Hironimus apparently feels only combat veterans should be so honored — not including those who served in the rear echelons or anyone else who did their duty elsewhere during those turbulent years and went where assigned, be it Antarctica, Japan or New Jersey.
No disrespect intended to any vet, but I hope my name never appears on any monument that glorifies war. If my Roman Catholic upbringing is to be believed, I committed mortal sins by knowingly participating in the slaughter that was Southeast Asia. About 65 times as many Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodians were violently killed as the number of names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall, and that doesn’t include those who died as a result of war-related disease, hunger or lack of medical care, not to mention the tens of thousands of American and other Vietnam vets who have since committed suicide.
Little of the damage done to veterans can be corrected by monuments, commemorations or vague calls for “honor and respect.” Let’s truly recognize veterans by ending all warfare and creating no more veterans going forward.
Douglas M. Mason,
Port Matilda
Comments