While Gov. Wolf has delivered lip service to fighting the opioid epidemic, the state attorney general has essentially given Dr. Kenneth Cherry a slap on the wrist instead of holding him accountable for the drug dealer that he allegedly is.
The ravages of opioid addiction have destroyed lives, families and communities, and I am sickened by the hypocrisy. Individuals of lesser means are sitting in jail for lesser crimes. Do tell us what happened to all that oxycodone, Percocet, fentanyl, Adderall, Xanax and Ativan? Please remember this case the next time you brag about your next big drug bust or throw the book at some guy wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
Donna Korzick,
State College
Comments