Over-taxation in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Senate just passed more taxes on the middle class and working poor. A new tax on natural gas will be $5.70 on a $100 utility bill. Electric bills will increase from 5.9 to 6.5 percent and phone bills from 5 to 6 percent. A gas drilling tax on drillers will also be imposed.
The bill has to pass the House and be signed by the governor before being enacted. The Senate passed the bill 26-24. If I remember right, the GOP is in control of the Senate and the House. State Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, is in favor of the bill and, of course, signed it. He also signed the Transportation Bill (Act 89), which imposed a 28-cent-per-gallon additional tax on gasoline. That made Pennsylvania the highest gas-tax state in all 50 states.
I vote for politicians who want smaller government, lower taxes and who are fiscally responsible. Some GOP leaders are nothing more than “progressives dressed in sheep’s clothing.”
The tax base is getting smaller and smaller in Pennsylvania. For those who are left are getting bombarded by over-taxation, taxing isn’t the answer! Electing smarter political leaders is.
Ed Emel, Bellefonte
