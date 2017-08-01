All vets should be honored, correctly

I appreciate that Doug Mason took the time to write a comment about my letters complaining about the Miles Township Veterans Monument.
I want all who served to be honored on the monument. I do only strive to have that done correctly and want people to be honored for their own acts and their own branches of service. I want Vietnam veterans recognized as such. I also want the Vietnam veterans to have their place and then have the people who didn’t want to go to Vietnam and joined the guard and reserves to be recognized for their service and be listed under guard and reserves.
Vietnam veterans are different. Being in combat changes you. I also have medals from Vietnam — the Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Medal with five OLCs, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm.
I flew as a gunner on more than 100 combat missions. Believe me, it is different than riding a desk somewhere in the states or working on an airplane in Guam or Okinawa.
Jim Hironimus, White Hall, Md.
