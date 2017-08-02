Keep health in mind while voting next November

In your report (CDT, 7/29), U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson expresses concern about the direction of health care reform legislation.
People across this district should remember that Thompson voted in favor of a bill that would have deprived 22 million Americans of health insurance coverage in order to provide hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts to the already wealthy.
If you care about your health care and the health of your friends and neighbors, you’ll keep that vote in mind next November.
Edward Brown, State College
