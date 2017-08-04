I’m writing this letter in response to the article on Aug. 3 covering the National Autism Conference held at Penn State.
As a former educator of children with disabilities, I’ve attended this conference many times. The conferences are very educational and helpful to parents and educators alike.
I would like to point out that children should come first, not their label. That being said, in the article the writer referred to children with autism as “autistic children.” In the field of special education it has always been stressed that the emphasis be on the child first not the label.
Some examples would be as follows:
▪ The person with a hearing loss (not the deaf person)
▪ The child who has mental retardation (not the retarded child)
▪ The man who is blind (not the blind man)
▪ The student with learning disabilities (not the learning disability student)
It might seem like a minor observation, but to many of those people and their families, it is important.
Remember, the person is always first, not the label.
Jolene Peterson, Bellefonte
