Toomey should protect EPA funding

In this time of great division in our country, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey has prided himself on pursuing bipartisan legislation. If the senator is truly a bipartisan leader, he should consider protecting EPA funding in the U.S. budget.
According to the National Resources Defense Council, climate change is causing Pennsylvania’s air quality to decrease rapidly, resulting in an increase of asthma cases and other adverse health effects. Flooding in the state has also increased, reducing crop yields and degrading our agricultural industry.
If readers agree that we need to continue funding climate change research and environmental protection, they should call Toomey at 717-782-3951, or visit his office at 228 Walnut St., Suite 1104, Harrisburg.
Isabella Teti, State College
Comments