A way to fund Medicare for all

I fully support the idea expressed in the letter on July 30 that Medicare should be made available to everybody, and I would like to add my proposal for funding a new bill, which I like to define as tithing.
The Medicare premium would be set to 2 percent of last year’s taxable income, and the deductible at 8 percent. Of course the proposal would be sent to the Congressional Budget Office to estimate its effects on the economy and possibly tweak the numbers, but the health care costs would certainly be distributed much more equitably than under the present system.
Gert Aron, Boalsburg
