Buy local to help preserve farmland

What a privilege it is to live in a community with great access to local foods. Will it be visiting one of many farmers markets or roadside stands, or subscribing to a particular farm’s CSA operation, whereby you get a weekly market basket of food in exchange for an upfront investment of dollars?
Flexibility to purchase is further enhanced with the Friends and Farmers Cooperative’s Online Market. At their website you can choose from local meat, produce, bread products and locally produced value-added commodities (cheeses, yogurts, sauces, prepared meals and more). The co-op offers a Tuesday pickup or delivery option.
Celebrate our local foods bounty at a Plow to Plate event Aug. 23 at Mt. Nittany Winery. More than 10 local chefs/restaurants will present sumptuous selections. Tickets are available in advance at Friends and Farmers website.
Effectively, the best way to encourage local farming is to spend our money locally. We can make relevant again the lost terms husbandry, stewardship and family farm. The sacrifice we make — spending more of our disposable income on food — is offset with great taste and maximizing the nutritional value of the food we eat (the shorter the time from harvest to consumption of produce results in more nutrients).
As a society, in the aggregate, if we spend our money preserving farmers (buying locally), by extension we will preserve farmland. The model of buying up developmental rights (dollars to the land owners) is a very expensive, selective and limited way of preserving farmland.
Roy Sletson, State College
Comments