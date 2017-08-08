Give credit where credit is due

I admit to being a registered conservative Republican. So let’s examine Ms. Markle’s concern as noted in “A Toxic love” (CDT, 8/6). “The unglued president has spent 59 of his first 210 days golfing. ... ” So what!
Fourth-grade arithmetic tells me that in 210 days there are 30 weeks. The Democratic Party via labor unions has been very particular about a 40 hour/five-day workweek. Thus, the president, as other Americans, worked 150 days out of 210, leaving 60 for the other two days “off” in this 30 workweek example.
Can we agree that our president is free to do what he wants to do on his days off? Now, of course, as with my daughter-in-law, her workweek is four 10-hour days. Donald Trump usually works 15-hour days, so he gets his week’s work done in less than three days. So why be critical if he continues to work the other two-plus days?
But wait! Anyone with a lick of common sense knows that there is, and has been, a tremendous amount of business conducted before, during and after “golfing” on our many courses throughout America. A cursory inspection of the U.S. economy, unemployment figures, help-wanted figures and the stock market all indicate that “my president is doing very well, thank you.”
Even on his days off, you can bet my president was conducting business to “Make America Great Again.” Let’s give credit where due, and not just tell a half-story that is obviously biased to falsely convey an incorrect impression.
Ken Criste, Ferguson Township
