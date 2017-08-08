Thank you for helping us help kids

My organization, The Mommy Shoppe, was recently the recipient of the second-quarter donation from Centre County’s One Hundred Women Who Care. We cannot say enough about this wonderful group! It is truly amazing what 46 women can accomplish in just one hour.
Meetings are held quarterly — the next is scheduled for Aug. 28 — and three local nonprofit groups are given time for a brief presentation. A vote is then taken by the members and the selected group receives their donation. It is a unique learning experience to hear from these groups about their efforts to help residents of our area. We applaud One Hundred Women Who Care for making a difference.
In case you are unfamiliar with The Mommy Shoppe, we exist to help families reach their full potential. Using donated maternity and children’s clothing we open our doors on the third Saturday of each month allowing caregivers to pick out needed clothing for their children. There are no financial qualifications. We are located in the Houserville House of Hope church, 1320 Houserville Road, in State College. More information is available on our website and Facebook page.
We extend a big thank you to One Hundred Women Who Care for helping us help our area’s kids!
Julie Hoy-Ryland, State College
