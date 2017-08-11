Letters to the Editor

A familiar dance

August 11, 2017 10:37 PM

Remember Condi Rice talking about mushroom clouds? Remember Colin Powell talking about mobile chemical weapons labs? Do you remember the buildup to war? Do you remember all the talk about Saddam’s WMDs? Do you remember that if you questioned the administration, your patriotism was called into question?

In the end, the Bush administration got its war, America lost more than 4,500 of our men and women, thousands more wounded, and we spent close to $2 trillion of our taxes and money borrowed by Bush and his administration.

Now Donald Trump is starting this dance again with North Korea. How many millions will die on the Korean Peninsula? In Japan? In the U.S.? How many nukes will be used? Will we see Putin invading Ukraine and other countries because we will be too weak to stop him? Will our allies turn their backs on us if we strike first and use nuclear weapons on North Korea?

We need to put the brakes on the Trump administration’s desire for war. Congress needs to find a backbone quickly before it is too late, and tell Donald Trump, “Not again!”

