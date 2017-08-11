Protection of water should be priority

I appreciated the recent editorials “Is your drinking water safe?” and “Is a healthy environment a human right?”
As a full supporter of the Nittany Valley Water Coalition and its efforts to protect Centre Region’s water source, it has come to mind that there would be more support if the aquifer was more visible. With the water below ground one loses sight of the importance for us to protect the land above it.
There has to be a limit on how much development is allowed near that natural resource. The Toll Brothers’ apartments and CRPR’s proposed second regional park are two that could be problematic. The apartments should be built closer to or on campus, and the park needs good supervision during construction — we don’t need another Oak Hall mudslide!
We must be more insistent on limiting what happens to our natural resources, with water being on top of the list, even though it’s mostly underground.
Darlene Smith, Oak Hall
Comments