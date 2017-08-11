Penn State needs to consider building high-rises on campus to meet its rising demand for student housing.
The community is very likely to support upzoning the campus itself so that higher density can be allowed. This would help reduce commuting and traffic-related issues as students would be close to their classrooms. Additionally, our water and farmland would be left undisturbed.
The community is interested in working with Penn State to petition the borough to upzone the campus, should Penn State choose to do so. The community would rather work with the university than against it, as it is forced to do at this moment. I would like to urge the university to consider this option and work with us.
Dennis Charriere,
State College
Comments