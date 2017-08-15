Tragedy in the White House

Our country is facing serious problems. Most families are finding it impossible to pay for their children’s college education without incurring a huge debt, or finding a way to pay for health care. Not to mention the challenges of tax reform, campaign finance reform or an opioid addiction problem that is killing close to 60,000 Americans per year.
We have a president who is a spectacle, continually lies, makes outrageous comments and is more interested in tweeting then working diligently with legislators to enact laws that solve problems.
True leaders reach out, listen and learn. They earn the respect of those they are leading. Our country is paying a terrible price because President Donald Trump just wants to hear himself talk. He doesn’t seem interested in the hard work necessary to build consensus. He would rather just keep tweeting and hearing about himself.
What’s happening in the White House might be laughable if it wasn’t so tragic.
Chris Staley, State College
