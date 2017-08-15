More evaluation needed

In their book, “The Neglected Sun: Why the Sun Precludes Climate Catastrophe,” scientists Fritz Vahrenholt and Sebastian Lüning argue that our sun has the predominant influence on Earth’s changing climate.
With many examples, graphs, detailed analyses and references, the authors show that changes in solar activity can account for 40 to 70 percent of the global warming observed between 1970 and 2000, as well as other climate changes throughout Earth’s history. They conclude that climate catastrophe scenarios are unlikely because they are based on faulty models that fail to consider subtle but important variations in the sun’s activity.
Before accepting any proposals to alleviate global climate change, we must evaluate the cost per degree of warming prevented by those proposed solutions.
Paul Warme, State College
