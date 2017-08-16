Media agenda adding fuel to fire

In Mary Lee Kerr’s opinion, “A call for action” (CDT, 8/15), she calls for all officials to publicly condemn the violence that has been happening since the election.
That is very good. But she then says to call it what it is — white supremacy and racism. That is wrong. It isn’t just the white supremacists who are being violent, it is a lot of groups — the Antifa, Black Lives Matter, illegal immigrants — that want us to give them everything with nothing in return and a lot more.
If the counterprotesters would not have shown up in Virginia, the white supremacists would have held their rally, chanted their chants and gone home. The counterprotesters just added fuel to the fire and when you do that, the fire explodes, as it did there, and people got hurt and killed.
People need to start looking into who is backing all these protesters. The protesters are not doing this of their own volition; someone is backing them to try to divide this country. It used to be the media had good honest investigative reporters who dug into things like this, but now the media wants to be the news, not just report it, and they have their own agenda.
Ronald J. Lutz, Lemont
Comments