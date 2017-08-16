Thompson offered respectful dialogue

I want to commend U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson for participating in a televised town hall, held by WPSU on Aug. 10. The event offered a smart approach to communicating with the 730,000 people he was elected to serve.
Thompson offered a respectful dialogue that facilitated discourse, rather than devolving into the shouting matches we’ve seen so often in the national media. Even if you disagree with him on policy, Thompson has shown himself to be a true statesman and holds himself in a manner that is fitting of the office he holds. This is refreshing in our current political environment where civility and mutual respect often seem absent.
When it comes to bipartisanship, Thompson has been noted by his Democrat colleagues as someone who is easy to work with and focused on serving the people. Similarly, I have always been impressed with how approachable and accountable he makes himself to the people for whom he works.
Kudos to G.T!
Joyce Haas, State College
The writer is vice chairwoman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.
Comments