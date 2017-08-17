Please stop saying that Trump won fair and square because our elections have not been fair and square for a long time.
Republicans have been tilting our election scales in their favor for a long time — in nefarious ways. We see/hear of voter suppression, voter nullification, vote tampering, tampering with voting machines, purging of legitimate voters, fake information keeping voters from the polls and gerrymandering. Now Russians are helping to impanel our governmental representatives. Republicans cannot fight fairly because they would lose “bigly.”
All of these nefarious anti-America, anti-patriot tactics are purely GOP tactics that target voters who are not Republican. Example, no one ever claimed that voting machines flipped votes from Republican to Democrat candidates.
When are Republicans, who consider themselves to be decent people, going to say enough and refuse to condone the nefarious election tactics of their party? Even these Republicans will cry in their milk when they learn that their votes, too, are at risk and their willful ignorance will not permit them to claim they were duped.
We deserve fair elections and we are sure as hell not getting them now. People understand this and it is high time that conservative Republicans chastise their party leaders and insist on fair elections. Don’t even think of saying that both parties are to blame; the above un-American tactics are purely that of Republicans.
It is time for conservative Republicans to become good patriotic Americans as opposed to “ugly Americans.”
Walter Beatty, State College
