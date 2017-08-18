Letters to the Editor

Where does Trump belong?

August 18, 2017 10:12 PM

President Xi in China has consolidated his power, making himself an autocrat as formidable as Mao.

A few weeks ago, the president met him in Paris and said afterward of Xi: “He’s a very good man and wants to do what’s right for China.”

In this meeting, the president was silent about Liu Xiaobo dying in prison for advocating democracy and liberty in China.

Stop now for a moment and listen to this silence.

Now remember that we belong to a revolutionary tradition that placed liberty at the core of the republic and built a system of law to protect it.

Wherever Donald Trump belongs, it is not in the White House leading America.

John Harris, State College

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wolf speaks at Ag Progress

Wolf speaks at Ag Progress 2:49

Wolf speaks at Ag Progress
Q&A with 2017 Grange Fair Queen Megan Royer 1:03

Q&A with 2017 Grange Fair Queen Megan Royer
Competition at practice intensifies as first game draws near 1:19

Competition at practice intensifies as first game draws near

View More Video