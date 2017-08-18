Where does Trump belong?

President Xi in China has consolidated his power, making himself an autocrat as formidable as Mao.
A few weeks ago, the president met him in Paris and said afterward of Xi: “He’s a very good man and wants to do what’s right for China.”
In this meeting, the president was silent about Liu Xiaobo dying in prison for advocating democracy and liberty in China.
Stop now for a moment and listen to this silence.
Now remember that we belong to a revolutionary tradition that placed liberty at the core of the republic and built a system of law to protect it.
Wherever Donald Trump belongs, it is not in the White House leading America.
John Harris, State College
Comments