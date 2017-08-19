Thompson did his homework

During a recent town hall, Congressman Glenn Thompson was asked by a young activist why he would ever vote against funding for Planned Parenthood.
Thompson apparently has done his homework, responding that Planned Parenthood does not operate in the 5th Congressional District, which is made up of 16 counties in north central and western Pennsylvania.
As a former health care professional, Thompson touched on the services provided through Federally Qualified Health Centers for rural and underserved communities. These community health centers provide high-quality care for families on a sliding payment scale based upon the ability to pay. No one is ever turned away for care.
I thank Thompson for pushing back on the ultra-liberal narrative that women’s care can only be attained through the largest provider of abortions in the country. I’m glad to see federal dollars being spent in the right place and right here in our communities.
Jean E. Brooks, Centre Hall
