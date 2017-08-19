Letters to the Editor

Trump’s words shame us all

August 19, 2017 9:53 PM

Many Americans have been astonished by Donald Trump’s baffling comments in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Va. Apparently, the president of the United States does not see any real difference between a mob of racist agitators and the people who stand up to them.

One wonders if he would recognize the difference between the brutal Nazi regime and the forces that fought against them — after all, isn’t there blame on both sides in any conflict?

Whatever his personal views, when he speaks as the president of the United States, Donald Trump should not excuse or give aid and comfort to anti-Semitic white supremacists. But his repeated “both-sides-are-to-blame” rhetoric shows the racist agitators that the president stands with them and their vile fantasy of superiority.

For the president of the United States to defend neo-Nazis and white supremacists shames us all.

John Hruschka, Bellefonte

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thunderstorm approaches State College

Thunderstorm approaches State College 0:29

Thunderstorm approaches State College
Wolf speaks at Ag Progress 2:49

Wolf speaks at Ag Progress
Q&A with 2017 Grange Fair Queen Megan Royer 1:03

Q&A with 2017 Grange Fair Queen Megan Royer

View More Video