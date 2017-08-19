Trump’s words shame us all

Many Americans have been astonished by Donald Trump’s baffling comments in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Va. Apparently, the president of the United States does not see any real difference between a mob of racist agitators and the people who stand up to them.
One wonders if he would recognize the difference between the brutal Nazi regime and the forces that fought against them — after all, isn’t there blame on both sides in any conflict?
Whatever his personal views, when he speaks as the president of the United States, Donald Trump should not excuse or give aid and comfort to anti-Semitic white supremacists. But his repeated “both-sides-are-to-blame” rhetoric shows the racist agitators that the president stands with them and their vile fantasy of superiority.
For the president of the United States to defend neo-Nazis and white supremacists shames us all.
John Hruschka, Bellefonte
