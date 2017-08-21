I write in support of keeping Rec Hall open to the community. I have enjoyed playing “around noon” basketball for 25 years. Talent is not required for these first-come, first-served pickup games — after all they let me play three times a week.
Male and female PSU deans, staff, faculty and students engage with community members from sales, law, construction, finance and more. All skip lunch in order to pursue 15-basket wins. Winners and losers sweat, trash talk, and then, shake hands before returning to their “day jobs” more productive in every sense of that word.
Rec Hall is a community treasure. Its courts should continue to be filled with such community spirit and not remain empty waiting for the nation’s greatest varsity teams to practice and play. Keep Rec Hall open, and treat all its users equally.
Patrick Shannon, State College
