SCBWA should be proud of its crews

We live in Park Forest and, several months ago, we were notified that the water meter in front of our house had to be moved from the sidewalk to the lawn. Many of the old-style meters in the development had to be moved because they were considered trip hazards.
Well, I can’t say enough about how easy the experience was … because of the outstanding crew(s) from the State College Borough Water Authority.
When they first arrived, they came to the door to let me know they were going to start work and to see if I wanted to get my vehicle out of the garage first, since they were going to have to take out part of our almost-new driveway. Because of where the new meter had to go, they also had to remove a bush.
They very carefully dug out the bush (and the driftwood “accenting” it), wrapped the root ball carefully in plastic and watered it. As soon as they got the new meter in, they replanted the bush, put the driftwood back, then watered and smoothed everything back out. The replacement driveway section and sidewalk were done carefully and look great, too!
All of the men involved were friendly, courteous and hard-working.
Thanks, guys. Well done! SCBWA should be proud of all of you!
Karen L. Kuhn, State College
