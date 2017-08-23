Says one thing, votes another

Regarding Rep. Glenn Thompson’s statements extolling clean water at his August town hall, I did some research.
In May he voted for House Resolution 953, which eliminates the public right to know when pesticides are sprayed directly into water, including drinking water supplies. This is done for mosquitoes and algae, but why hide it from the public?
In 2011, he voted to eliminate manure as a water pollutant. Previously he cosponsored a bill exempting logging activities from runoff regulations.
Clean water? He’ll say whatever he thinks a person wants to hear, then vote the opposite.
Robert Echard, State College
