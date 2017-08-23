Letters to the Editor

Says one thing, votes another

August 23, 2017 10:43 PM

Regarding Rep. Glenn Thompson’s statements extolling clean water at his August town hall, I did some research.

In May he voted for House Resolution 953, which eliminates the public right to know when pesticides are sprayed directly into water, including drinking water supplies. This is done for mosquitoes and algae, but why hide it from the public?

In 2011, he voted to eliminate manure as a water pollutant. Previously he cosponsored a bill exempting logging activities from runoff regulations.

Clean water? He’ll say whatever he thinks a person wants to hear, then vote the opposite.

Robert Echard, State College

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

James Franklin discusses new contract with Penn State

James Franklin discusses new contract with Penn State 1:15

James Franklin discusses new contract with Penn State
Dreibelbis walks into court for hearing 0:10

Dreibelbis walks into court for hearing
Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber 1:54

Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber

View More Video