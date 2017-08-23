Power over courage

The ever-avuncular Glenn Thompson (“call me G.T,” he said to WPSU’s host, “everyone does”) appeared to have perfect control of a mostly passive audience at his recent “town hall.”
Only 100 constituents were allowed to attend and it appeared that after throwing mostly softball questions at “G.T.” they were not allowed any followup. His cliche talking points were designed to placate and obfuscate.
My question went unasked: “Mr. Thompson, you said in January that you were proud to celebrate Trump’s inauguration with your family in Washington, D.C. Proud? Really? Stop making excuses for our openly vulgar, sexist, dishonest, bullying, racist, incompetent president.”
The power that accrues to you in your position as a Republican U.S. congressman is blatantly more important than the courage to take a stand for the future of our democracy. Have you no decency, sir?
Gina Leon, State College
