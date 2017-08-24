Howard borough residents should have greater concerns about maintaining Sayers Lake summer water than simply recreation.
When the Corps of Engineers constructed the dam, there were considerable environmental issues, especially concerning dust. To resolve these issues public meetings were held to develop a workable and acceptable solution. The dust problem was so bad that when the lake was drained in the fall, dust storms like those often witnessed in the Midwest were seen, especially on the west side of the borough. Helicopters tried to plant grass, to no avail. Trees were planted and have just now matured to the point that they help prevent the wind from blowing through town.
During the dust years, five deaths from cancer were recorded on Hogan Street, the street closest to the lake. The solution to the problem was to maintain a water level of 620 feet through November. Normal summer level is 630 feet. In February, the water level was dropped to 615 feet. This allowed the snow and ice to accumulate on top of the lake bed, eliminating the dust problem.
Let’s not reintroduce problems that have already been resolved. There is still time to register and attend the public work session scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 30. in Howard Elementary School, where you can share your concerns with the Corps of Engineers and Susquehanna River Basin Commission.
RSVP by Aug. 25 to Hilary Hollier, hhollier@srbc.net, at the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. Let your concerns be heard.
Irv Hoy, Howard
Hoy is a Howard Borough Council member.
