Small businesses need a tax cut

Our members of Congress go back to Washington, D.C., in September. They should cut taxes for small businesses right away.
In Pennsylvania, there are 1 million small business, employing 2.4 million people — roughly half of the state workforce. But these job creators are struggling with high taxes. As a small business owner myself, I know firsthand.
My company, Guy Chemical, currently employs about 130 people. But federal, state and local taxes increase my total tax burden to nearly 50 percent. I’ve had to take out bank loans to pay my taxes on several occasions. Because I’m giving away half my income to the government, it’s increasingly difficult for me to hire new employees and raise wages for my current workers.
And I’m only one small business owner. Imagine the transformative impact of tax cuts on millions of small businesses nationwide. That’s how you create jobs and reward working Americans.
Guy Berkebile, Somerset
Guy Berkebile is president of Guy Chemical Co.
